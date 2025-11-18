Music Runs in the Family for Kesha

Turns out, Kesha comes by her musical talents naturally! Her mom just announced she’s releasing her first and only album in December!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pebe Sebert (@pebeinsta)

Pebe Sebert is Kesha’s mom and she’s also a songwriter. She has written hits for many artists, including Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, and yes, for her daughter Kesha, including “Crazy Beautiful Life” and “Animal.”

Sebert’s self-titled debut album comes out on December 12 on Kesha’s record label KESHA RECORDS.

Her first single is out now and it’s titled “City’s Burning.”

Sebert is 69 years old, and posted this sweet reel on Instagram, with the words, “It took me 40+ years to get these songs released. Don’t give up on your dreams.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pebe Sebert (@pebeinsta)

Kesha is a proud daughter, writing on X that “I grew up in the studio, watching my mom turn her life into songs. These moments became stories. These stories are her life.”

Dreams do come true! Congrats to Kesha’s mom, Pebe Sebert!