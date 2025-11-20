Now We Can Finally Find Out What Happened To Joey Tribbiani

Fans of the “Friends” character Joey Tribbiani will finally get some closure!

NBC has uploaded the final eight episodes of the spinoff “Joey” to the Friends YouTube channel. The episodes have never aired on NBC.

“Joey” premiered four months after “Friends” wrapped up in 2004. It followed Joey (Matt LeBlanc) as he moved to Los Angeles to star in a new sitcom, only to have it cancelled. He reconnects with his tough sister Gina (Drea de Matteo) and her genius son, Michael (Paulo Costanzo). Joe’s landlady and friend and romantic interest was Alex Garrett (Andrea Anders), and his new agent was Bobbie Morganstern (Jennifer Coolidge).

“Joey” had a big debut but ratings declined. NBC pulled the show in December 2005. One more episode ran in March 2006 and the series was canceled in May. The remaining eight episodes were shelved… until now!

So, if you’ve always wondered if Joey got the girl, or if he ever hit it big in Hollywood, go check it out HERE!