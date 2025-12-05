Watch Will Ferrell’s Sons Recreate His “Elf” Scene

When the movie “Elf” came out in 2003, it quickly became one of our holiday favorites and a must-see each and every Christmas!

Turns out, we aren’t the only ones who appreciate how funny Will Ferrell is in the film – his own sons just recreated one of the scenes from the movie!

Magnus and Mattias Ferrell put their own spin on the shower scene, when Zooey Deschanel’s character Jovie is singing in the shower and Ferrell’s character sneaks into the bathroom and chimes in. Check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Magnus Ferrell (@magnus_ferrell)

The movie “Elf” follows Ferrell’s character Buddy, who is a human raised by elves at the North Pole. He learns his father lives in New York City and sets out to find him, and ends up saving Christmas for Santa!

Think we need to add the movie to our weekend plans, but in the meantime, here’s a mash-up of some of the funniest moments in the film!