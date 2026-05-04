with Chris Cruise


Britney Pleads Guilty, Avoids Jail Time

Britney Spears
July 6, 1999; Washington, DC, USA; Britney Spears in concert at Constitution Hall in DC. Mandatory Credit: Jym Wilson/USA TODAY NETWORK

Britney Spears pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and will avoid jail time, following her arrest in March.

The “Toxic” singer was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Last week, Spears was charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI.

Today, Spears’ attorney agreed to plead to what’s called a “wet reckless.” She will be sentenced to a year of probation, a required DUI class and fines.

The plea offer is typically for defendants with no DUI history, a low blood-alcohol level, and no crash or injury.

Spears also voluntarily checked herself into a substance abuse treatment center in April.

At the time Spears was arrested, the criminal complaint stated that Spears had both alcohol and drugs in her system, but did not specify what the drugs were or what her BAC was.

Spears was under a court-ordered conservatorship for over a decade until it was dissolved in 2021. She did not appear in court today.

 

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