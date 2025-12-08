Happy Birthday to Ingrid Michaelson
We’re sending a big Throwback 2k birthday greeting to Ingrid Michaelson today!
The singer-songwriter-composer is 46 today.
You may know her best by her two biggest songs, 2006’s “The Way I Am” and 2014’s “Girls Chase Boys.”
But after a little digging, we found some pretty interesting tidbits about Ms. Michaelson and we had to share!
- She started playing piano at age 4 and performed in a musical theatre group while growing up in New York City.
- The stage has always been part of Michaelson, as she graduated from Binghamton University with a theater degree.
- She independently released her first two albums, and a music producer from “Grey’s Anatomy” found her music online!
- She has scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Tiny Beautiful Things” on Hulu.
- She has performed on Broadway in “Natasha, Pierre” and “The Great Comet of 1812.”
- She is also a Broadway composer as she wrote the music and lyrics for “The Notebook.”
- She performs a Christmas concert every year in New York City called “Holiday Hop.” This year’s is December 12 and will be live-streamed – check it out HERE!
- Her latest album was released in 2024 and it’s called “For The Dreamers.”
- She has a new song called “Song for a Winter’s Night” that was just released about a month ago. You can listen here!
- She’s looking forward to what’s next! Michaelson told Cincinnati Magazine that “I’ve done more than I thought I would ever do. I reached so many dreams, but I have many more dreams to go.”
Thanks for the music, Ingrid Michaelson, and happy birthday!