Happy Birthday to Ingrid Michaelson

We’re sending a big Throwback 2k birthday greeting to Ingrid Michaelson today!

The singer-songwriter-composer is 46 today.

You may know her best by her two biggest songs, 2006’s “The Way I Am” and 2014’s “Girls Chase Boys.”

But after a little digging, we found some pretty interesting tidbits about Ms. Michaelson and we had to share!

She started playing piano at age 4 and performed in a musical theatre group while growing up in New York City. The stage has always been part of Michaelson, as she graduated from Binghamton University with a theater degree. She independently released her first two albums, and a music producer from “Grey’s Anatomy” found her music online! She has scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Tiny Beautiful Things” on Hulu. She has performed on Broadway in “Natasha, Pierre” and “The Great Comet of 1812.” She is also a Broadway composer as she wrote the music and lyrics for “The Notebook.” She performs a Christmas concert every year in New York City called “Holiday Hop.” This year’s is December 12 and will be live-streamed – check it out HERE! Her latest album was released in 2024 and it’s called “For The Dreamers.” She has a new song called “Song for a Winter’s Night” that was just released about a month ago. You can listen here! She’s looking forward to what’s next! Michaelson told Cincinnati Magazine that “I’ve done more than I thought I would ever do. I reached so many dreams, but I have many more dreams to go.”

Thanks for the music, Ingrid Michaelson, and happy birthday!