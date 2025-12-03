Miley Cyrus Is Engaged! The Boy, The Bling, The Big Romance!

Miley Cyrus is rocking a new piece of jewelry!

The Grammy-winning “Party in the U.S.A.” singer appeared at the movie premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” this week with a big diamond ring on that finger – then confirmed shortly after that she is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Maxx Morando.

Morando is a drummer for the band Liily. Cyrus was reportedly first spotted wearing the ring in November!

Cyrus told People Magazine that “The detail I can share is that, for us, our privacy and us kind of keeping it small has been something that I’ve been astounded that I’ve actually been able to have.”

The two met on a blind date in 2021. Cyrus said of the date: “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.'”

Turns out, she didn’t leave and the two have been together ever since. Morando was Cyrus’ date when she won her first Grammy in 2024, and she referred to him in her acceptance speech as “my love.”

Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020.