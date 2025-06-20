Watch Miley & Beyoncé Perform Together
Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé onstage in Paris last night – but don’t worry, you can see it thanks to the magic of social media!
Cyrus shared a video to her Facebook page showing the two singing “II Most Wanted” from the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.
Cyrus also shared photos to her Instagram – writing that the experience was a dream come true.
She also shared a picture of the two onstage…
And some candid videos from her backstage!
Seems like it was a memorable evening for Cyrus to spend with Queen Bey… Cool to see!