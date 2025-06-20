with Chris Cruise


Watch Miley & Beyoncé Perform Together

@mileycyrus Instagram
@mileycyrus Instagram

Miley Cyrus joined Beyoncé onstage in Paris last night – but don’t worry, you can see it thanks to the magic of social media!

Cyrus shared a video to her Facebook page showing the two singing “II Most Wanted” from the ‘Cowboy Carter’ album.

Cyrus also shared photos to her Instagram – writing that the experience was a dream come true.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

She also shared a picture of the two onstage…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

And some candid videos from her backstage!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Seems like it was a memorable evening for Cyrus to spend with Queen Bey… Cool to see!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

One of the biggest movie franchises of the 2000s turns 24

Entertainment News

‘Meet the Parents 4’ is a go

Entertainment News

New Reality Series Starring Nelly & Ashanti

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey’s New Music Hits Right Note With Fans

More Stories

Nicole Scherzinger Wins First Tony Award

Nick Jonas to play this hard rocker in new biopic

Mariah Carey Teases New Music

Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters: The Timeline

1 of 159