One of the biggest movie franchises of the 2000s turns 24

The movie premiere of “The Fast and the Furious” happened 24 years ago today in Los Angeles on June 18, 2001.

No one then could have predicted that it would become Universal Picture’s biggest franchise, earning over $7 billion, that it would be followed by nine more films, or that it would launch the film careers of stars Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, and Michelle Rodriguez.

“The Fast and the Furious” is an action film about street racing. An undercover cop named Brian O’Conner, played by Walker, infiltrates a street racing crew to investigate a series of hijackings and finds himself developing a complex friendship with the group’s leader, Dominic Toretto, played by Diesel.

Sadly, Walker in 2013 while filming “Furious 7.” His brothers were used as stand-ins to complete the film.

