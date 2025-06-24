with Chris Cruise


Beyoncé Went Solo 22 Years Ago Today

Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Beyonce accepts the award for best dance/electronic music album for ‚ÄúRenaissance‚Äù becoming the all-time winner for the most Grammy Awards during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Beyoncé released her solo debut album, “Dangerously in Love,” 22 years ago today on June 24, 2003. That album set the stage for the former Destiny’s Child member to become an absolute superstar.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the first single “Crazy in Love” was an instant hit, and it helped her have a very big night at the 2004 Grammy Awards, winning Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best R&B Song, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

The album also marked a very personal turning point – she collaborated and fell in love with her now-husband, Jay-Z while recording.

So, to celebrate this big milestone in Beyoncé music history, here’s a look back at the iconic “Crazy in Love” video!

 

