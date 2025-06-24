Beyoncé Went Solo 22 Years Ago Today

Beyoncé released her solo debut album, “Dangerously in Love,” 22 years ago today on June 24, 2003. That album set the stage for the former Destiny’s Child member to become an absolute superstar.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, the first single “Crazy in Love” was an instant hit, and it helped her have a very big night at the 2004 Grammy Awards, winning Best Contemporary R&B Album, Best R&B Song, Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group.

The album also marked a very personal turning point – she collaborated and fell in love with her now-husband, Jay-Z while recording.

So, to celebrate this big milestone in Beyoncé music history, here’s a look back at the iconic “Crazy in Love” video!