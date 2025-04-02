Val Kilmer Has Died at 65

Val Kilmer, who was both Batman and Iceman on the big screen, has died of pneumonia at the age of 65.

Kilmer died Tuesday night in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said in an email to The Associated Press.

She added that he had recovered from his battle with throat cancer. Diagnosed in 2014, the illness required two tracheotomies that affected his voice.

Kilmer was known for his versatility in Hollywood, often portraying brooding characters on the screen.

He was the youngest actor ever accepted to the prestigious Juilliard School at the time he attended. His big break came in 1984 with the film “Top Secret!” followed by “Real Genius” in 1985.

But it was in 1986 that he became a real Hollywood superstar, thanks to his portrayal of naval aviator Lt. Tom “Iceman” Kazanski in the film “Top Gun,” alongside Tom Cruise.

His next big role came in 1991, when he starred in Oliver Stone’s 1991 movie, “The Doors.” Kilmer played Jim Morrison along Meg Ryan. Kilmer said he fully devoted himself to the role, memorizing all his songs and even dressing like the late rocker.

Kilmer became known for throwing himself into the parts he played. When he was Doc Holliday in 1993’s “Tombstone,” he filled his bed with ice for the final scene to mimic the feeling of dying from tuberculosis.

Kilmer also put on a superhero cape to play Batman in 1996’s “Batman Forever,” opposite Nicole Kidman, Jim Carrey, and Tommy Lee Jones.

He acted in many more films throughout the 2000s, including “The Saint,” “Red Planet,” “Wonderland,” “Mindhunters,” and “The Traveler.”

His final movie appearance was reprising the role of Iceman in 2022’s “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Kilmer was an artist in every sense of the word: his last Facebook post was March 22, of his latest painting.

Kilmer is survived by his daughter Mercedes and his son Jack.