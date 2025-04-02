Britney Biopic IS in the works!

“Wicked” director Jon Chu is working on a biopic about the life and career of Britney Spears – but he’s not casting yet!

The director commented on X when a report surfaced that Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Millie Bobby Brown were in the running to play Spears.

Chu wrote, “None of this is true. Sounds exciting but have not had one conversation about casting this movie yet. We are way too early in development. Sorry.”

While we will have to wait on casting news, we DO know that Chu has teamed up with Universal Pictures for a film adaptation of Spears’ 2023 bestselling memoir “The Woman in Me.” The book detailed Spears’ battle to be freed from a conservatorship.

Chu said earlier this year that it will be awhile before the biopic is released. He told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m a big fan of Britney. I’ve been a fan since I was young and she was one of 12 acts at the Shrine Auditorium. So I want to do her justice and tell her story right.”