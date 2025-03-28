Today is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta’s birthday!

Oh wait, sorry, you know her as Lady Gaga!

She is 39 today, and to celebrate, we wanted to revisit some of the ways we were first introduced to this music and pop culture phenomenon.

She released her debut album The Fame in 2008 and ever since, she’s kept us guessing with her versatility, wild outfits, provocative choices, incredible performances, and amazing music. She is an expert at reinventing herself and expressing herself through her art.

After all, this is the woman who wore a meat dress to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.

In 2011, she was carried into the Grammy Awards enclosed in a giant egg pod!

She teamed up with the legendary Tony Bennett for a collaborative jazz album. She hosted a holiday TV special, “Lady Gaga and the Muppets Holiday Spectacular.” She sang the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50, and the next year, headlined the halftime show. She starred in the movie “A Star is Born” with Bradley Cooper and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress. She performed at President Biden’s 2021 Inauguration. She also has 14 Grammy Awards!

And she’s still going strong – she just released her latest album Mayhem, which debuted at No. 1 in the U.S.

But back to OUR era, the 2000s – here are our Top 5 Favorite Lady Gaga 2K Songs!

#5 Telephone



#4 Paparazzi



#3 Poker Face



#2 Bad Romance



#1 Just Dance

