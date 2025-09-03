Taylor Swift is ‘Welcome’ to Play Halftime

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is a Swiftie!

He appeared on the “Today” show Wednesday morning and when the subject came up about all the rumors surrounding the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show, he said Swift is “welcome at any time.”

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent,” Goodell said.

And in the strongest hint yet, when Goodell was asked directly if there was something in the works, he said: “I can’t tell you anything about that. It’s a maybe.”

Swifties seem to think that there have been some Easter eggs pointing to a Swift Super Bowl performance. Schedule-wise, it might make sense. Her new album comes out in October, so she would have new songs to perform! Oh, and she’s engaged to a football player, Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

We may not have to wait too much longer to hear the official word on the halftime performer. Last year, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the headliner on September 8.