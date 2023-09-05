TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #20-1!!!

We’ve reached the top 20 songs of our Top 200 of the 2K Countdown! This is a stellar Top 20 – we kinda feel like we need to find a nightclub STAT! The artist with the number one song appears in our Top 20 THREE times! Can you guess what our #1 is?

#20: “Ms. Jackson” by Outkast

#19: “Low” by Flo Rida

#18: “Tipsy” by J-Kwon

#17: “It’s Gonna Be Me” by N’SYNC

#16: “Get Low” by Lil Jon

#15: “Umbrella” by Rihanna feat. Jay-Z

#14: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem

#13: “Work It” by Missy Elliott

#12: “Girlfriend” by Avril Lavigne

#11: “Hot in Herre” by Nelly

#10: “Drop It Like It’s Hot” by Snoop Dogg

#9: “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

#8: “Without Me” by Eminem

#7: “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” by Panic at the Disco

#6: “It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy

#5: “Yeah” by Usher feat. Ludacris and Lil Jon

#4: “In Da Club” by 50 Cent

#3: “Bye, Bye, Bye” by N’SYNC

#2: “Ride Wit Me” by Nelly

#1: “The Real Slim Shady” by Eminem