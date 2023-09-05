TOP 200 OF THE 2K: #40-21

Let’s call songs #40-21 of our Top 200 of the 2K Countdown the sing-a-longs… WE know that YOU know all the lyrics to “So What,” “You Belong With Me,” “This Love,” and many others on this list! Go ahead, belt ’em out… we won’t tell!

#40: “I Wanna Luv You” by Akon feat. Snoop Dogg

#39: “So What” by Pink

#38: “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” by Soulja Boy

#37: “You Belong With Me” by Taylor Swift

#36: “Run It” by Chris Brown

#35: “Miss Independent” by Kelly Clarkson

#34: “Hey Ya” by Outkast

#33: “Air Force Ones” by Nelly

#32: “This Love” by Maroon 5

#31: “Goodies” by Ciara feat. Petey Pablo

#30: “Our Song” by Taylor Swift

#29: “Dilemma” by Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland

#28: “Bring Me To Life” by Evanescence

#27: “Country Grammer” by Nelly

#26: “Love Story” by Taylor Swift

#25: “Ridin’ Dirty” by Chamillionaire

#24: “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

#23: “Gives You Hell” by All American Rejects

#22: “Disco Inferno” by 50 Cent

#21: “In the End” by Linkin Park