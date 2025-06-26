Katy Perry Ends Engagement

After weeks of speculation, it’s been confirmed – Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom have called it quits.

The couple have been engaged since 2019 and are the parents of a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The “Teenage Dream” singer was previously married to comedian Russell Brand.

As the news broke, the former couple was spending time on different continents. Perry in performing in Australia as part of her Lifetimes Tour, and Bloom is reportedly attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in Venice, Italy.