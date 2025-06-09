Nicole Scherzinger Wins First Tony Award

Former Pussycat Dolls member Nicole Scherzinger had a very big night at the 2025 Tony Awards!

Moments after receiving a standing ovation for her performance of “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” Scherzinger won Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for her role in “Sunset Blvd.”

Scherzinger started playing the role of Norma Desmond in 2023 in London. In 2024, she made her Broadway debut in the same role when the musical started playing at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Scherzinger stars as a fading film star who grows enamored with screenwriter Joe Gillis in Hollywood in the late 1940s. The musical is based on the Academy Award-winning 1950 film of the same name.

During her acceptance speech, Scherzinger got emotional when she reflected on her journey to the stage. “Growing up, I always felt like I didn’t belong, but you all have made me feel like I belong and I have come home at last,” Scherzinger said. “So if there is anyone who feels like they don’t belong or your time hasn’t come, don’t give up. Just keep on giving and giving because the world needs your love and light more than ever. This is a testament that love always wins.”

Scherzinger was a member of The Pussycat Dolls from 2003 to 2010. The group had hits like “Don’t Cha” and “Stickwitu.”



