‘Meet the Parents 4’ is a go

Actor and director Ben Stiller just announced there’s going to be a “Meet the Parents 4” starring Ariana Grande!

The first movie, “Meet the Parents,” came out in 2000 and is celebrating its 25th anniversary. It tells the story of Ben Stiller as Greg Focker, who is meeting his girlfriend’s parents for the first time. Teri Polo plays his girlfriend Pamela, and Robert De Niro and Blythe Danner play her parents.

The movie was such a success, there were two other installments over the years. “Meet the Fockers” came out in 2004 and with Greg and Pam now engaged, the two sets of parents meet for the first time.

The third movie, “Little Fockers,” was released in 2010 and centers around the fifth birthday of Pam and Greg’s twins, Samantha and Henry.

So now, what could “Meet the Parents 4” be about? Well, Stiller told the Today show that Ariana Grande will be in the new film, and she will be the “whole engine” of the project. The Hollywood Reporter said Grande would be playing the fiancee of Greg and Pam’s son.

The movie is planned to be released in 2026. Here’s the 25th anniversary reunion of the cast on Today!