with Chris Cruise


New Reality Series Starring Nelly & Ashanti

Nelly & Ashanti
Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view as special guest Nelly and Ashanti are introduced to the fans during a game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Well, if you ever wondered what Nelly and Ashanti were like behind the scenes, you’re about to find out!

A new reality series called “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” will premiere on Peacock on June 26.

The trailer just dropped and you can watch below. The series is eight episodes long and will take viewers through their on-and-off-again relationship, the love, the hate, the reunion, and now through their marriage and raising a child together.

Nelly and Ashanti also serve as the show’s executive producers.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Mariah Carey’s New Music Hits Right Note With Fans

Entertainment News

Nicole Scherzinger Wins First Tony Award

Entertainment News

Nick Jonas to play this hard rocker in new biopic

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey Teases New Music

More Stories

Taylor Swift Buys Back Her Masters: The Timeline

Demi Lovato is married!

The debut of ‘Reputation’ redo –…

See Your Favorite Throwback 2K Artists for Just $30!

1 of 158