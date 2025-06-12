New Reality Series Starring Nelly & Ashanti

Well, if you ever wondered what Nelly and Ashanti were like behind the scenes, you’re about to find out!

A new reality series called “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” will premiere on Peacock on June 26.

The trailer just dropped and you can watch below. The series is eight episodes long and will take viewers through their on-and-off-again relationship, the love, the hate, the reunion, and now through their marriage and raising a child together.

Nelly and Ashanti also serve as the show’s executive producers.