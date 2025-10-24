Throwback 2K Artists Nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

Many of the people behind your favorite Throwback 2K songs have just been nominated for the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame!

Let’s kick it off with some of our favorite singer-songwriters. Taylor Swift, Pink, LL Cool J, Sarah McLachlan, and David Byrne of the Talking Heads are all nominees.

Some of the non-performers nominated include a frequent collaborator with Madonna, Patrick Leonard, who worked with her on “Like a Prayer,” among other songs. Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, who worked with Rihanna and Beyonce, and Andreas Carlsson, who worked with Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, and Katy Perry.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 to honor those creating popular music. A songwriter with a notable catalog of songs qualifies for induction 20 years after the first commercial release of a song.

Some already in the hall include Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Brian Wilson, James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Carole King, Paul Simon, Billy Joel, Jon Bon Jovi and Richie Sambora, Lionel Richie, Bill Withers, Neil Diamond, Phil Collins, and R.E.M.

The 2026 inductees will be announced in early 2026. A full list of the nominees can be found HERE.