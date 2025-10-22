Bon Jovi Planning a New But Brief Tour

Jon Bon Jovi wasn’t sure this day would ever come – but he’s announcing his band Bon Jovi will tour again!

Bon Jovi’s Forever tour will perform seven shows starting in summer 2026. Four of the shows are in New York City at Madison Square Garden. The other three are in the U.K. and Ireland.

The “It’s My Life” singer’s recovery from a 2022 vocal cord surgery was documented in the Hulu miniseries, “Thank You, Good Night: The Bon Jovi Story.”

He had recovered enough to record the Forever album, but the rigors of touring seemed out of reach – until now!

Jon Bon Jovi said in a news release that “There is a lot of joy in this announcement — joy that we can share these nights together with our amazing fans and joy that the band can be together.”

Bon Jovi fans have several things to look forward to in the next few days. Jon Bon Jovi will be on the “TODAY” show on Thursday, October 23. On Friday, October 24, the band will release “Forever (Legendary Edition),” which features new recordings of their songs with special guests like Bruce Springsteen, Avril Lavigne, and more.

And then on October 27, presale tickets for the new tour will be available with the general onsale happening October 31.

You can check all the tour dates and get ticket information HERE.