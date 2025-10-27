Nelly Furtado To Fly Away From Performing

Nelly Furtado is taking one of her biggest hits to heart – she’s spreading her wings!

The “I’m Like a Bird” singer has shared with fans that she’s going to be taking some time away from performing to pursue some other interests.

Furtado burst onto the music scene in 2000 with the release of her debut album, “Whoa, Nelly!” She had two top-ten singles, “I’m Like a Bird” and “Turn Off the Light.” She also won the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Her second album in 2003 explored her Portuguese roots, and her third, “Loose,” in 2006 became her bestselling album with four number one singles: “Promiscuous,” “Maneater,” “Say It Right,” and “All Good Things (Come To An End).”

Furtado released her seventh album in 2024, titled “7,” and recorded with her 22-year-old daughter Nevis Gahunia.

Whatever is next for Nelly Furtado, we thank her for the music and wish her well!