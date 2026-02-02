Throwback 2K Artists at the Grammys

The 2026 Grammy Awards are now history! Some of the biggest artists on the planet gathered in one room Sunday night. Several Throwback 2K artists made an appearance – so we wanted to highlight the biggest 2K moments of the evening!

Lady Gaga

She gave quite a performance of her new song “Abracadabra,” wearing what appeared to be a fringed lampshade on her head. The camera stayed close for the very dramatic, very theatrical performance. She was up for seven awards last night and won two, Best Dance Pop Recording for “Abracadabra” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Mayhem.”

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber marked his first performance in quite awhile by appearing in his boxers and socks on the Grammy stage for a stripped-down version of his song “Yukon.” The camera work again was pretty unique here, never really giving a straight-on shot. Bieber was up for four awards but did not take home any Grammys last night.

Kendrick Lamar Passes Jay-Z

We had to include this as it’s a significant milestone: Kendrick Lamar surpassed Jay-Z as the most-awarded rapper in history with 27 Grammy Awards to his name. Jay-Z held the previous record at 25. Last night, Kendrick won Best Rap Album for “GNX” and Record of the Year for “Luther.”

