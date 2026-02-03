with Chris Cruise


Kelly Clarkson’s Next Move

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kelly Clarkson has announced this season of her daytime talk show will be her last – so now what?

Well, the star gave a big hint in her announcement posted to Instagram. She explained that stepping away after seven seasons of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will allow her to prioritize her kids.

 

Clarkson’s decision comes several months after the death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. They shared two children: daughter River Rose, 11, and son Remington Alexander, 9.

Clarkson said in addition to devoting more time to her family, she will continue to make new music and will still be a judge on “The Voice.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” has won 24 Daytime Emmy Awards over its seven seasons. It will continue through the fall and will feature special guest hosts.

Fans are no doubt going to miss the popular Kellyoke segment, where Clarkson sings covers of well-known songs. Check out this compilation of 15 times she broke the internet!

 

