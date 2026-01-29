The Grammys: When and What To Watch For

Music’s biggest night is just a few days away!

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards are Sunday, February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It all starts at 7 p.m. CT and will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The night will bestow the highest honor on those music artists who have left a lasting impression on the industry. Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s nominations with nine, and Lady Gaga is next with seven.

Another thing to watch for: the performances! All eight Best New Artist nominees will perform: Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías. Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter are also confirmed performers.

We are also looking forward to the In Memoriam Tribute, which promises some great collaborations. The Grammys will remember Ozzy Osbourne with a heavy metal performance by Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, and Slash. Roberta Flack and D’Angelo will be honored by Lauryn Hill, Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark, and Lukas Nelson.

The Grammys haven’t said much about presenters just yet – but producers do confirm Doechii and Harry Styles will both give out awards. Comedian Trevor Noah will host.

You can check out the full list of nominees here, and then watch on Sunday to see who won!