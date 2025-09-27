Three Reasons Avril Lavigne Should Have a Great Birthday

Avril Lavigne is having a birthday today – and we can think of three reasons why she should celebrate BIG!

The “Sk8er Boi” singer is turning 41. We first got to know her in 2002 and her pop-punk music instantly struck a chord with fans.

She’s having an eventful year so far with plenty of good things happening and many reasons to celebrate!

First, Billy Idol brought her out as a surprise guest during his show at the Kia Forum in California on Thursday night – and the crowd went wild as they performed their duet together, “77!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum)

Second, she has been revealed as a special guest on Bon Jovi’s upcoming release of a new deluxe edition of their album “Forever.” It’s out October 24 and along with Lavigne, it will also feature Bruce Springsteen, Jelly Roll, Robbie Williams, and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

Bon Jovi said: “This album is more than just a collection of collaborations, it is an album borne out of necessity. My vocal cord surgery and subsequent rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing ‘Forever’ in June 2024. I was singing well enough in the studio for the recording, but the vocal demands and rigors of touring were still out of reach for me. Without the ability to tour or promote an album we were all very proud of, I decided to call on some friends to help me in my time of need. All are great singers, artists, and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

You can pre-order the album here.

And the third reason she should celebrate, her new wine is getting rave reviews! She partnered with Banshee Winery for a Pinot Noir that is named “Complicated” after her hit song!

The wine is described as a “light, velvety” Pinot Noir that offers “bright notes of cherry and raspberry.” It’s available through the Banshee website while supplies last.

Happy birthday to Avril Lavigne!