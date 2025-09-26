New Music On The Way From Evanescence

The sound of Evanescence is undoubtedly unique – a marriage of classical and heavy metal music paired with stunning vocals.

The band hit it big in 2003 with hits like “Bring Me To Life” and “My Immortal,” even winning two Grammys!

They’ve released several other albums since, including “The Open Door(2009)” and”Evanescence (2011).”

They’ve gone on hiatus, gotten back together, toured, released some new music over the years since… and now, it seems they’re working on another new album!

Frontwoman Amy Lee told ALT 105.1 in Louisville that they are more than halfway through with the new album. “I think we have all the songs that are gonna be on it at least started, so we’re in that moment of finessing and beautifying and writing lyrics and doing the hard stuff where I slam my head up against the wall,” Lee shared.

The band will also be opening for Metallica this fall in Australia and New Zealand.

Here’s a Throwback 2K look at one of our Evanescence favorites!