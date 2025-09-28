with Chris Cruise


Selena Gomez Marries Benny Blanco

She’s a Mrs.!

The singer and “Only Murders in the Building” actress Selena Gomez married music producer Benny Blanco Saturday in California.

Gomez shared several snapshots of the wedding on her Instagram – captioning it with the date “9.27.25.”

 

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Several outlets reported it was a star-studded affair, with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, and of course her “Murders” co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

