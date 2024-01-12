This Band’s Taking a Cue From Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift famously took her music back by rerecording her music catalogue… now it seems another band is following her cue!

Paramore, made up of Hayley Williams, Taylor York, and Zac Farro, has been making music since 2004 with Atlantic Records.

Their contract recently came to an end and word is they’re going to re-record with Williams’ publishing company, But Father, I Just Want To Sing Music.

Paramore fans had been concerned about the band breaking up after their website went offline and social media accounts were wiped clean. Paramore also canceled a January 13 concert in California. Sources say the band is still together and the online presence was taken down on the day the contract with Atlantic ended.

Paramore is still scheduled to tour with Swift on her Eras tour. The group will appear May 9 in Paris and then stay through August 20 in London.