Jessica Simpson DOES Know It’s Tuna

Jessica Simpson pokes some fun at herself with a new commercial for Chicken of the Sea tuna!

Simpson appears with her daughter, Maxwell, 11, in the spot.

The two are sitting on a couch together. Maxwell asks her mom what is in the packet, and Simpson responds, “It’s called Chicken of the Sea, but it’s not really chicken – it’s tuna. So don’t get confused by it.”

Maxwell responds, “Who would get confused by that?”

Simpson replies, “No one. Not your Mom!”

Of course this new ad was inspired by the infamous moment on her 2003 reality show, “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica,” with her then-husband Nick Lachey.

“I know it’s tuna, but it says chicken by the sea,” Simpson said in the episode. “Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?”

Simpson is now married to Eric Johnson and the two share daughter Maxwell, son Ace Knute, 10, and daughter Birdie Mae, 4.