New Concert Tour: Third Eye Blind, Yellowcard

Get ready for another awesome summer concert tour!

Third Eye Blind announced the Summer Gods Tour with special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A.

Tickets are available for presale now with general onsale beginning Friday, January 12 at ThirdEyeBlind.com.

“I have this sense that I am feeling the same way everybody else is—that we need a summer tour so badly, like more than ever,” said Stephan Jenkins of Third Eye Blind. “We need the lights, the noise, the heat and everybody up close to each other, singing as one. Can’t wait.”

“Third Eye Blind self-titled is a masterclass in songwriting that blew all of our minds when it released in 1997,” said Ryan Key of Yellowcard. “As 90s kids we were gifted with so much incredible music in our formative years and we are all such massive fans of the band because of that record. It doesn’t feel real yet that we will be sharing the stage with one of our all time favorite bands every night this summer.”

Third Eye Blind performed their song “Jumper” on “Good Morning America” this week, and Yellowcard performed “The Places We’ll Go,” both linked below.

The tour starts June 8 in Washington state, and wraps up August 3 in Houston, Texas. You’ll find the entire list of tour stops on Live Nation’s website.

Yellowcard link: https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Culture/video/yellowcard-performs-places-gma-106286534