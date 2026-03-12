The Pussycat Dolls Reunite For New Song, New Tour

Don’t cha wish The Pussycat Dolls would get back together?

Well, it’s happening!

Nicole Sherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt are back as a trio with the new single, “Club Song,” and they will kick off a world tour this summer!

The reunion has been a long time coming – The Dolls had announced a reunion in 2019 but that was derailed by the pandemic and a legal dispute.

Now, fresh off Scherzinger’s highly-praised stint on Broadway in “Sunset Boulevard,” it seems the timing is finally right!

In addition to the new song, both of their previous albums, PCD and Doll Domination, will be reissued with previously unreleased tracks.

As for the tour, they’re planning on 53 dates. It will kick off in California in June and head overseas in September.

Scherzinger said of the reunion: “After 20 years, you’re like, ‘Where is everybody?’ But for us, it aligned. People are in different places in their lives, some of the other people have different commitments and priorities, but this worked out for us.”

She went on to say, “I’m very proud of our group, our legacy, our music. So I was like, well, I just did the West End and Broadway, now it’s time for a world tour. Dolls unite!”

You can check the tour dates here – presales start next week! The Dolls will be joined by special guests Lil’ Kim and Mya.

And here’s a look back at one of our fave PCD songs!