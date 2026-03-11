First Look: ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special

Miley Cyrus has returned home!

A new trailer for the upcoming “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” was just released. Cyrus returns to the set of the popular show, which aired on the Disney Channel for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

Her mother, Tish Cyrus, makes an appearance, and so does her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, who also played her father on the show.

The anniversary special is hosted by Alex Cooper and features an interview with Cyrus and never-before-seen footage.

Cyrus said this last month about her time on the show: “Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am. What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I’ll always be thankful for that connection. The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I’m very proud of. This ‘Hannahversary’ is my way of celebrating and thanking the fans who’ve stood by me for 20 years.

The special will air on Disney+ on March 24, which is exactly 20 years after “Hannah Montana” premiered.