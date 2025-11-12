The First Trailer for ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Is HERE!

Miranda Priestly is back!

We have our first look at the highly-anticipated sequel for the 2006 film “The Devil Wears Prada.” It’s a brief clip, but shows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) clicking down a hallway in red stiletto heels and entering an elevator, while Madonna’s “Vogue” plays. Then, enter Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway), who greets Miranda by name.

“Took you long enough,” Priestly says, and Andy puts on dark sunglasses to match Priestly as the elevator door closes.

The movie is set to release May 1, 2026 and will bring back most of the original cast, including Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt. Adrian Grenier, who played Andy’s love interest, is not returning.

Here’s a description we found for the sequel’s plot: “The Devil Wears Prada 2” will follow Runway editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly as she attempts to navigate her career in a world where print journalism is dying. Miranda soon finds herself being faced against Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), her former junior assistant who is now an high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.