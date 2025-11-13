Adele the Actress

Fans of Adele who were hoping for another album will have to wait a little longer!

Adele is switching from music to acting – at least for now!

She will make her film debut in the new movie, “Cry to Heaven,” based on the 1982 novel by Anne Rice.

The book is set in the 18th-century world of Italy castrati singers, which at the time, were the most famous performers in the world. Kind of like the pop stars of today… Adele would be one of them!

Former fashion designer Tom Ford is directing.

Adele released her last album four years ago and ended her Las Vegas residency one year ago. She said at the time she wanted to take “a big break” and “do other creative things just for a little while.”

The film is already in preproduction and filming is set to begin in January 2026.