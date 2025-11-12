Sixty Years of Michael Jackson’s Music

Michael Jackson may have died 16 years ago, but his music is still breaking records!

His hit song from 1984, “Thriller,” just hit No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, no doubt buoyed by Halloween.

That’s notable because it means Jackson is now the first music artist to rank in the top 10 in six different decades: the 1970s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, ’10s, and now ’20s.

He had previously been tied with Andy Williams, who had hits in five different decades.

We also want to point out that “Thriller” is now Jackson’s longest-charting song at 26 weeks.

Jackson has a total of 30 top ten songs. Here’s a look at his biggest hits by the decade!

1970s

1971: “Got To Be There”

1972 “Rockin’ Robin”

1972: “Ben”

1979: “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

1980s

1980: “Rock with You”

1980: “Off The Wall”

1980: “She’s Out of My Life”

1983: “The Girl Is Mine” (with Paul McCartney)

1983: “Billie Jean”

1983: “Beat It”

1983: “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”

1983: “Human Nature”

1983: “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)”

1983: “Say Say Say” (with Paul McCartney)

1984: “Thriller”

1987: “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You” (with Siedah Garrett)

1987: “Bad”

1988: “The Way You Make Me Feel”

1988: “Man in the Mirror”

1988: “Dirty Diana”

1989: “Smooth Criminal”

1990s

1991: “Black or White”

1992: “Remember the Time”

1992: “In the Closet”

1993: “Will You Be There”

1995: “Scream” (with Janet Jackson)

1995: “You Are Not Alone”

2000s

2001: “You Rock My World”

2010s

2014: “Love Never Felt So Good” (with Justin Timberlake)

2018: “Don’t Matter to Me” (with Drake)

2020s

2025: “Thriller”

In honor of this big milestone for MJ, here’s his first hit in the 2000s… “You Rock My World!”