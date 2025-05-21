with Chris Cruise


The debut of ‘Reputation’ redo – Taylor’s version!

Taylor Swift performs during the launch of her Reputation Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on May 8, 2018. XXX TAYLOR_SWIFT_14.JPG ENT USA AZ

We’re getting our first listen of the long-awaited redo of Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation!”

Taylor’s version of “Look What You Made Me Do” kicked off last night’s episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu.

Check it out:

Star and Executive Producer Elisabeth Moss said she had been wanting to use one of Taylor’s songs in the show – and the timing was perfect. The track plays as her character June leads a Gilead rebellion.

She told Billboard: “I’ve been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I’m so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment. Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally. As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for [co-star] Yvonne [Strahovski] and our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show.”

Now, we just have to wait and watch for when the full “Reputation (Taylor’s Version)” album will be released!

 

