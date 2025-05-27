with Chris Cruise


Demi Lovato is married!

Feb 1, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Recording artist Demi Lovato (right) and her fiance Jordan Lutes sit court side during the second quarter between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Demi Lovato said “I do” over the long holiday weekend!

She married Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on Sunday, May 25 in Santa Barbara, California.

The two met in 2022 and got engaged in 2023.

Lovato told Vogue that her dress was a custom pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown. She said: “When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets. I love everything about the dress.”

People has photos from the big day HERE. 

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

The debut of ‘Reputation’ redo – Taylor’s version!

Entertainment News

See Your Favorite Throwback 2K Artists for Just $30!

Entertainment News

A New Rihanna Song – and Movie!

Music News

Happy Birthday to Janet Jackson

More Stories

‘Star Search’ is coming back

Hosting is risky business for Jennifer Lopez!

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Begins

Top 5 Baby Names – Then & Now

1 of 157