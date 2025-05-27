Demi Lovato is married!

Demi Lovato said “I do” over the long holiday weekend!

She married Jordan “Jutes” Lutes on Sunday, May 25 in Santa Barbara, California.

The two met in 2022 and got engaged in 2023.

Lovato told Vogue that her dress was a custom pearl white Vivienne Westwood gown. She said: “When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne’s designs — specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets. I love everything about the dress.”

People has photos from the big day HERE.

Congratulations to the happy couple!