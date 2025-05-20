with Chris Cruise


See Your Favorite Throwback 2K Artists for Just $30!

This is a pretty sweet deal!

You can make the most out of your summer thanks to a new announcement from entertainment company Live Nation.

They just launched their $30 Ticket to Summer – giving fans the chance to buy $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows across the U.S. this summer!

That means you could see Barenaked Ladies, Kesha, and Nelly for just $30 each! (The only thing better would be if you won FREE tickets from Throwback 2K in our Nelly contest – click here!)

The first on-sale starts Wednesday, May 21, with more $30 tickets being added throughout the summer.

Here’s how it works: On May 21, you can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of shows. Select your show, then look for the ticket type “$30 Ticket to Summer,” add it to your cart, and checkout! You can search by event, venue, or artist. Tickets will be available while supplies last.

A $30 ticket to see your favorite artist is a steal! A new industry report shows that the average concert ticket price in 2025 is now $135.92, which is a 75% increase since 2015!

Who will YOU see for $30???

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

A New Rihanna Song – and Movie!

Music News

Happy Birthday to Janet Jackson

Entertainment News

‘Star Search’ is coming back

Entertainment News

Hosting is risky business for Jennifer Lopez!

More Stories

Diddy Sex Trafficking Trial Begins

Top 5 Baby Names – Then & Now

Must Watch: ‘Lose Yourself’ Recreated From Films

Surprise! Rihanna Pregnant With Baby #3

1 of 156