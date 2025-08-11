The ‘Camp Rock’ Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

The Jonas Brothers know how to get people talking!

Last night the boys kicked off their ‘Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey by bringing out a very special guest: Demi Lovato!

Joe Jonas and Lovato starred together in the 2008 film “Camp Rock.” Lovato played Mitchie Torres, a shy girl who wanted to attend Camp Rock but couldn’t afford it. She and her mom work in the kitchen at the camp so that she can attend. Joe Jonas played Shane Gray, the lead singer of a pop group called Connect 3, who hears Mitchie’s voice and becomes obsessed with finding the mystery singer.

Well, last night, Lovato and Jonas sang their duet from the film, “This Is Me,” followed by “Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

They both shared posts on X and TikTok after the show – and fans went wild!

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato singing a Camp Rock medley tonight! pic.twitter.com/5Zjo5pTIsL — Jonas Brothers Updates (@JonasBrosBros) August 11, 2025

You can find tour dates and tickets to the Jonas Brothers tour HERE. And, get more info on what Demi Lovato is up to HERE!