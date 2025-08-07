Kevin Federline To Tell All In New Memoir

Kevin Federline is going to spill the beans about his life… including his marriage to Britney Spears!

Federline is working on a memoir titled “You Thought You Knew” that is due out in October.

It will cover his childhood, career as a professional dancer, his tumultuous marriage to Spears, the birth of their two sons, and his life since.

“I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you’ve ever had questions, you’ll find answers here,” Federline said in a news release.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007. Spears lost custody of her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, in 2007 and had little contact during her conservatorship from 2008 to 2021.

Federline had custody of the boys and lived in Los Angeles for years, before moving to Hawaii in 2023 with his current wife, Victoria Prince. He has largely stayed out of the public eye, working as a DJ and raising his family.

Spears’ fans are not happy about the new memoir, with several writing their grievances on Reddit.

One fan wrote: “Guess he’s trying to fill the gap in his bank account now that child support has dried up. Imagine being this much of a known loser for this many decades. If he had any self awareness he’d be embarrassed. As soon as I read the headline I thought of the Demi Lovato “Get a job” meme.”

Another wrote: “Totally not a shameless money grab…”

And another Reddit user is just fed up with the whole thing: “Can they both just stay out of the public eye? Unless it’s Brittney saying she’s healthy enough to do shows, i see no reason for them to get attention. They’re both so annoying and should’ve stayed in the 2000’s.”

Federline’s memoir is being published first as an audiobook on October 21, with print and digital versions to follow.