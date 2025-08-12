Taylor Swift’s 12th Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Is Coming Soon

As 12:12 am ET, Taylor Swift’s website made the big reveal: her 12th album is coming!

It’s called “The Life of a Showgirl” – complete with orange glitter – and it can be pre-ordered now. It will ship before October 13 – but the website points out that is not the release date, which will be announced soon.

Taylor also released the news on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast page on Instagram. A clip was posted as Taylor pulled her new album out of a briefcase for Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce.

Taylor will be guest on the new episode of the podcast which will be released Wednesday at 7pm ET.

Fans are pretty pumped about the announcement and they are already finding ‘Easter eggs’ in the background of Tay’s appearance on the podcast.

Another cool thing – the Empire State Building lit up in orange overnight for the big announcement!

Swifties, are you excited for the next era???