Taylor & Travis Are Engaged!

The news is out!

Travis Kelce has popped the question to Taylor Swift – and she said YES!

Swift just posted pictures of the proposal to her Instagram account, with the caption “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

 

Several photos are included in the post, which looks like it took place in a lush flower-garden setting. The pictures include a close-up of the ring!

Swift has been dating Kelce, a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, ever since he publicly attended her Eras Tour in July 2023 and stated that he tried to meet the singer but didn’t. Months later, they did get together and have been ever since!

CONGRATULATIONS to the happy couple!

