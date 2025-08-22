It’s a Dawson’s Creek Reunion!

The cast of “Dawson’s Creek” is reuniting for a very special reason!

The popular coming-of-age TV series aired from 1998-2003 and starred James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson, among many others.

The reunion is set for September 22 in New York City for a live reading of the pilot episode of the series. The event will benefit F Cancer – and James Van Der Beek. He announced his battle with colorectal cancer last year.

The series creator Kevin Williamson talked with Variety about the event. “I am so excited to reunite with James, Michelle, Katie, Joshua, and our ‘Dawson’s Creek’ family for such a special night. ‘Dawson’s Creek’ changed my life. What began as a personal story about a young man and his friends navigating their way through the challenges of life became so much more than I ever dreamed. It created an enduring fandom and legacy all over the world. I am so honored to be a part of it and to support our beautiful friend, James, as we continue to navigate our way through life and its many challenges.”

Fans who want to return to Capeside to see Dawson, Joey, and Pacey in person for this very special evening may purchase tickets HERE.