with Chris Cruise


Ring in the New Year with The Backstreet Boys in Vegas

The Backstreet Boys at the Sphere

The Backstreet Boys are back, alright, and they’re so in demand, they’re adding more shows to their “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas!

The Boys have consistently sold out their shows, so they’ve just added seven more performances between December 26 and January 3, 2026. One of the shows is on New Year’s Eve, so you could ring in 2026 with Kevin, Nick, Brian, AJ, and Howie!

All shows through Sunday, August 24th are currently sold out. Nearly 350,000 fans will have seen the Boys during the first run of their residency.

Tickets for the newly added dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 9 a.m. The Artist Presale will follow, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 9 a.m. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now until Sunday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m.

The general on sale begins Friday, Aug. 22, at 9 a.m.

Next up, Kenny Chesney will take the stage at the Sphere, and “The Wizard of Oz” will take fans through an entirely new experience of the film.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Taylor Swift’s 12th Album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Is Coming Soon

Entertainment News

The ‘Camp Rock’ Reunion We’ve Been Waiting For

Entertainment News

Kevin Federline To Tell All In New Memoir

Entertainment News

UPDATE: Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband Has Died

More Stories

Lady Gaga Sings and Acts in ‘Wednesday’

Miley Cyrus Wants To Mark 20 Years of Hannah Montana In A…

Hot Ticket: Backstreet Boys at the Sphere

Ozzy’s Fans Fill City Streets at Farewell Funeral

1 of 166