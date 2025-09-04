with Chris Cruise


Lady Gaga Battles Vocal Strain, Cancels Concert

February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK

Lady Gaga canceled her show in Miami last night just minutes before she was supposed to perform on her Mayhem Ball tour.

In a post on Instagram stories, Gaga told fans that she’d been battling vocal strain – and was told by doctors that she risked long-term damage if she took the stage.

She wrote: “Hi everyone I am really so so sorry but I need to postpone tonight’s show in Miami. During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight my voice was extremely strained and both my [doctor] and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses. I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long term or permanent damage on my vocal cords. There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours and as you know I sing live every night — and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision I would be more afraid of the long term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience.”

Gaga went on to say she tries hard to stay healthy so she can perform for her fans – so she’s sincerely sorry for the cancellation. Her team is working to get the Miami show rescheduled.

In the meantime, she’s supposed to perform at Madison Square Garden this weekend, so let’s hope she has a quick recovery!

@ladygaga Instagram Stories
