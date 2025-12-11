Taylor Swift Has A Big Weekend Ahead

Taylor Alison Swift will turn 36 on Saturday, December 13th… but you might say she’s giving her fans the biggest gift of all: the chance to relive the fun of the Eras Tour!

The first two episodes of “Taylor Swift: The End of an Era” will premiere on Friday, December 12 on Disney+. It’s a six-episode docuseries that will take viewers behind the scenes of the Eras Tour, the most successful tour in history.

It will also include an extended version of “The Eras Tour” concert film, which will include songs from her album, “The Tortured Poets Department.”

Swift has been teasing fans with sneak peeks on social media – check it out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

So, here’s how to watch all six parts of the docuseries and concert film. The first two episodes will be released on Disney+ at 3 a.m. ET on Friday, December 12. Episodes 3 and 4 will be released December 19, and episodes 5 and 6 will be out December 26.

Swift appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last night and talked about what she called the best year of her life: getting control of her masters and getting engaged to “the love of her life” Travis Kelce. Check it out!



We’re excited to watch and wish Taylor Swift a very happy 36th birthday!