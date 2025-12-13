The Perfect Holiday Gift For The ‘Friends’ Fan

The “Friends” are coming together this holiday season for a very special reason!

The Matthew Perry Foundation got the cast together for some special artwork to support the Foundation and other various charities.

An artist transformed the sound waves of the “Friends” theme song, “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts, into different works of art inspired by each character. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer all signed their pieces and a limited number are up for sale. The estate of Matthew Perry also embossed Chandler’s pieces with Perry’s signature.

An Instagram post by the Foundation revealed the collaboration with pictures of the cast signing their artwork, and the last slide shows all the pieces together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Perry Foundation (@matthewperryfoundation)

Matthew Perry died in October 2023 from drowning and acute effects of ketamine. Several people have been convicted in the actor’s death.

If you’d like to purchase one of the pieces, here’s the link!