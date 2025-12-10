with Chris Cruise


Mariah Carey Does It Again

Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey arrives on stage for the opening night of her Christmas Time tour at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.

They don’t call her the Queen of Christmas for nothing!

Mariah Carey’s huge holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” has just gone No. 1 again on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It’s now been in the top spot for a record-tying 19 weeks!

The song was released in 1994, but didn’t hit No. 1 until 2019 and it’s gone No. 1 every year since!

Carey is remembering how it all started in a fun throwback video she shared on X. She did an interview after the release of her holiday album, and was asked if she imagined one of her songs might become a classic one day! Carey posted the video with the caption “How it started! So grateful”

OK, so since it’s No. 1 again, here’s the song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You!”

 

