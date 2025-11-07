Gaga, Bieber, Bruno Among Grammy Nominees

The 2026 Grammy nominations are out!

There are several Throwback 2K artists up for awards, which will be held February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles.

This year, Kendrick Lamar scored the most nominations with nine. Lady Gaga has seven, and Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny has six. Also nominated this year – Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.

There are also two new categories this year: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album.

It’s worth noting – Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl did not receive any nominations because it was released after the eligibility window, which was August 31, 2024 – August 30, 2025.

Here’s a look at the nominees in three big categories!

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny

SWAG, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

MAYHEM, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

MUTT, Leon Thomas

CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway, Chappell Roan

APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

Best Pop Solo Performance

DAISIES, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Check out the full list of nominations here!