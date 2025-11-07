Gaga, Bieber, Bruno Among Grammy Nominees
The 2026 Grammy nominations are out!
There are several Throwback 2K artists up for awards, which will be held February 1, 2026 in Los Angeles.
This year, Kendrick Lamar scored the most nominations with nine. Lady Gaga has seven, and Super Bowl halftime performer Bad Bunny has six. Also nominated this year – Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.
There are also two new categories this year: Best Album Cover and Best Traditional Country Album.
It’s worth noting – Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl did not receive any nominations because it was released after the eligibility window, which was August 31, 2024 – August 30, 2025.
Here’s a look at the nominees in three big categories!
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny
SWAG, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
MAYHEM, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
MUTT, Leon Thomas
CHROMAKOPIA, Tyler, The Creator
Record of the Year
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
WILDFLOWER, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar With SZA
The Subway, Chappell Roan
APT., ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
Best Pop Solo Performance
DAISIES, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young